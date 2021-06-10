Jackie Kao

Brand System | Health-Ade

Brand System | Health-Ade drinks fruits stippling texture visual identity identity colors typography photography illustration characters vector design branding layout
  1. health-ade-amazon-brand-store-2.jpg
  2. health-ade-amazon-brand-store-1.jpg
  3. health-ade-amazon-brand-store-3.jpg

Color, photography, illustration, & graphic systems explorations for each product line. The fun bottle mascot from the original kombucha line is used in Health-Ade Plus to represent each of the 7 benefits (beauty, hydrate, chill, energy, immunity, belly reset, happy).

