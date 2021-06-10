Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Color Selector Figma Prototype

Car Color Selector Figma Prototype cars color ui interaction prototype product render 3d cgi blender
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. Dribble_25.png

I wanted to challenge myself with a custom color selector interaction so I created this prototype in Figma. I rendered a separate image for each vehicle color and used Smart Animate to transition between the each frame. I also enabled "on drag" transitions in addition to "tap" transitions to accommodate for different gesture types.

I took a car model available online and relit and reframed the shot to create the one you see above. It's available here:
https://www.cgtrader.com/free-3d-models/vehicle/other/micro-subaru

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Senior Digital Product Designer at Root Insurance Co.
