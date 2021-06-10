Car Color Selector Figma Prototype

I wanted to challenge myself with a custom color selector interaction so I created this prototype in Figma. I rendered a separate image for each vehicle color and used Smart Animate to transition between the each frame. I also enabled "on drag" transitions in addition to "tap" transitions to accommodate for different gesture types.

I took a car model available online and relit and reframed the shot to create the one you see above. It's available here:

https://www.cgtrader.com/free-3d-models/vehicle/other/micro-subaru