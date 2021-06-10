Car Color Selector Figma Prototype

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to challenge myself with a custom color selector interaction so I created this prototype in Figma. I rendered a separate image for each vehicle color and used Smart Animate to transition between the each frame. I also enabled "on drag" transitions in addition to "tap" transitions to accommodate for different gesture types.
I took a car model available online and relit and reframed the shot to create the one you see above. It's available here:
https://www.cgtrader.com/free-3d-models/vehicle/other/micro-subaru