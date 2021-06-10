Richard Armuelles

Adidas Rebranding

Adidas Rebranding illustrator adidas minimalist rebranding design
A rebranding exercise that I was doing, I was looking to create more perfect letters than the original logo and a new proposal for a horizontal logo instead of the classic vertical logo. I am also learning to use Illustrator better so I think that in the future I could improve the result

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
