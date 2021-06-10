Brian Olson Graphic Design

Global Health Coalition Logo Suite Design

Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design
  • Save
Global Health Coalition Logo Suite Design nonprofit charity healthcare health green blue 2d graphic design vector icon branding clean brand minimal logo design
Download color palette

Clean and engaging logo suite design for the non-profit org Global Health Coalition!

--

Project your brand to the market through cutting-edge graphic design!

Let's Talk Design Today!

👇👇👇

🖥 brianolson.me

📧 design@brianolson.me

0191a3d61f307ce724bfa67c1ce9440f
Rebound of
Global Health Coalition Business Cards
By Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design

More by Brian Olson Graphic Design

View profile
    • Like