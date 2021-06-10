Perioca _ Logo Design

We are an application in the field of women's health. This app has all the features that a woman needs during her 28-day period and tries to help improve the quality of life of women by using smart and creative methods.

By creating an interactive and intelligent behavior between the system and the user, this app tries to show more personalized reactions to its user by creating knowledge of user behavior. In this app, it is also possible to provide accurate predictions about the user's health status and the risk of possible diseases that threaten him by analyzing the user's behavior.

One of the main parts of this app is its period management section. In this section, an intelligent system helps to predict women's menstrual period, prepares them for this period of several days, and during the period, helps them to spend these few days in better conditions.

This app can be used by all women who experience menstruation (age range 16 to 60 years), but most users are between 18 and 30 years old.

