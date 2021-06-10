Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srikrishna Ghosh

E commerce app- welcome screens

Srikrishna Ghosh
Srikrishna Ghosh
  • Save
E commerce app- welcome screens graphic design ternding website design mobile app design app design uiux interaction design e commerce ui mobile app
Download color palette

There is a snippet of my current ongoing project over redesigning an e-commerce app.
wanna collab just leave a message or connect on https://www.instagram.com/drooper.ui/
Well, if you like my work you can hire me at srikrishna0353@outlook.com

Full project on https://www.behance.net/drooper015

Srikrishna Ghosh
Srikrishna Ghosh

More by Srikrishna Ghosh

View profile
    • Like