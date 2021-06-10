Standee for B2B services | Roll Up Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This remains one of the most controversial ideas I have ever worked on.
For one of the projects I was working on, we wanted to talk about employee experience during an expo. This standee was designed to grab eyeballs as quick as possible.
However, after giving another thought, I decided to dump it as the audience that was supposed to attend this expo was majorly the CXOs of the world's largest organisations. Talking to them in this tone sounded like an unnecessary and indecent exaggeration.