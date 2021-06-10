Standee for B2B services | Roll Up Banner

This remains one of the most controversial ideas I have ever worked on.

For one of the projects I was working on, we wanted to talk about employee experience during an expo. This standee was designed to grab eyeballs as quick as possible.

However, after giving another thought, I decided to dump it as the audience that was supposed to attend this expo was majorly the CXOs of the world's largest organisations. Talking to them in this tone sounded like an unnecessary and indecent exaggeration.