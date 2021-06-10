Noefi

Axey - Gig and Event Application

Noefi
Noefi
  • Save
Axey - Gig and Event Application buy e-commerce event gig profile ui illustration logo motion graphics icon graphic design design branding app animation 3d
Download color palette

Aloha! 🌺
Have a nice day! 🙌
First shot in mobile application.

More designs are coming soon. stay connected.
======================================

Have a project? Let's talk: abdussholeh48@gmail.com

Noefi
Noefi

More by Noefi

View profile
    • Like