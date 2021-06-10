Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Krol Krasavchikov
MorquaStore

Addjust (Plugin for Figma)

Download color palette

A bit fun with cool collections from our plugin Addjust for Figma 🙌
The ADDJUST plugin adds hundreds of unique 3D illustrations and icons in PNG format to Figma. You can repaint and choose the right angle to be displayed.

- Palette Customization
- Free content
- 75+ unic icons
- All 3D illustrations in one place
- Regularly updated content

We can't wait to see what you create with the Addjust plugin!
Share your creations with the hashtag #withaddjust
Come and start using Addjust right now 🤘

Available at FIGMA

_____

Our STORE | IG | BE | TW

