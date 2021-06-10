Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TN Tang

DailyUI #018 Analytics Chart & #019 Leaderboard

DailyUI #018 Analytics Chart & #019 Leaderboard fitness ux leaderboard graph chart analytics app mobile ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Two screens in one shot for the DailyUI Challenge. One is displaying a Analytics Chart, the other one is a leaderboard.

Thanks for viewing my work! Don't forget to check my other shots :)

