Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravindh C

Messaging | Daily UI 13

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Messaging | Daily UI 13 chat daily ui 13 design inbox messaging daily ui dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
This is my 13th Daily UI challenge. I designed interfaces for inbox and direct messages. Thought to keep it clean and simple. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like