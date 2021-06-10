3D Landing Page animation - Travel Site

Trending designs to inspire you
A simple mock-up of a landing page for a travel booking website was created as an experiment into using 3D animation in a user interface. The animation was created and rendered in Blender, the UI was made with Figma, and they were combined in After effects. It's not perfect, but happy with it for a first attempt!