Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prashant Golani

Label: The Caterpillar Silk Company aka CSCo.

Prashant Golani
Prashant Golani
Hire Me
  • Save
Label: The Caterpillar Silk Company aka CSCo. label fabric silk caterpillar luxury tag minimal design pragmaticart illustration branding
Download color palette

About CSCo.
The Caterpillar Silk Co. or CSCo. is a luxury manufacturer and exporter of the finest silk fabrics & yarns. The company works closely with high-end design teams and aspiring fashion designers, providing them with personalised service from start to finish.

CSCo. silk is 100% natural, odourless and non-allergic. One of their signature offerings is Grade 6A Mulberry Silk, also known as the “queen of fibres.” Today, the company supports a wide community of rural silk farmers, spinners and weavers.
————————————
Let's collaborate:
Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com

Let's connect:
www.pragmaticart.com

Prashant Golani
Prashant Golani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prashant Golani

View profile
    • Like