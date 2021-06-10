EDIT. Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After some busy weeks of exploration and design, i'm happy to share a glance of what would like the new website for EDIT.
The new system consists of a dark scheme of colors with bold typography.
---
Looking for a interface designer? I would love to hear from you.
Email me: jmpa.pt@gmail.com