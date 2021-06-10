Good for Sale
COLOR TV

Lincoln Avenue Motels

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on thechicagoneighborhoods.com
I ain't staying in no motel without a color TV!

Signs like this were a common sight in the hey day of motels, so I am including a "COLOR TV" sticker with every purchase of my Lincoln Avenue Motel print.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
A Chicago-lovin' guy who draws things.
