Lincoln Avenue Motels — Detail

Before the interstate was built, Lincoln Avenue was one of the main routes into Chicago from the north. Because of this, more than a dozen motels were built between Devon and Foster during the 1950s, and not surprisingly, these motels had amazing neon signs to draw the attention of travelers. Many of the motels have since been demolished, and only a few bits of the original signs still exist, so this map-style print pays tribute to those long gone original signs from Lincoln Avenue’s “Motel Row.”