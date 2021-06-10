Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IndiTheft - eCommerce Mobile App UI

Hello there✌️

What about a new eCommerce Fashion app concept? Here’s an app that allows you to buy and stay updated from your favorite fashion brands, see all the latest deal and grab the deal when its time for big sales drop💰

Comment what you think about this shot and press “L” if you like it
