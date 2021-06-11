Task Manager - App Design

I am available for hire.

💌Mail at: hello.imran004@gmail.com

Hey, guys! Super excited.

Today I am sharing with you the concept of an task manager mobile app design. Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😁

Hope you enjoyed it.

Thank you ✌️

-

Follow Orizon Design:

Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co