Daily UI - Day 011

Daily UI - Day 011 ui popup flash message message illustration sign in design figma dailyui
Another day, another daily UI Challenge!
I had to create 2 flash messages: success and error. I choose to create a modal/pop up related to an account creation

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
