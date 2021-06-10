Sarita Lavania

Indigenous Person

Indigenous Person illustration design
I never learned how to be a woman in this world because I didn't know what it meant to be one. I am born with a set of spiritual instructions and understandings. This is what I practice!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
