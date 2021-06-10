Aitemir

Home sales and rent website

Aitemir
Aitemir
  • Save
Home sales and rent website uxui house home home sale home rent webdesign website ux ui design
Home sales and rent website uxui house home home sale home rent webdesign website ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png

Hello Guys!!!
I would like to present a design concept website of home sales and rent.
Any comments and thoughts are really appreciated)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Aitemir
Aitemir

More by Aitemir

View profile
    • Like