AgriFiber Logo Design & Structure

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A pioneer in the AgriTech space, AgriFiber needed to showcase its work in transforming agricultural waste into multifunctional fiber in a way that mirrored its innovative methods. Its branding, website, and sales materials were in need of a serious refresh—enter Martian.
When designing AgriFiber's new logo, Martian kept modern, clean lines at the forefront of the design. Additionally, incorporating leaf-inspired shapes tied the brand to its natural identity.