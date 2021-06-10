AgriFiber Logo Design & Structure

A pioneer in the AgriTech space, AgriFiber needed to showcase its work in transforming agricultural waste into multifunctional fiber in a way that mirrored its innovative methods. Its branding, website, and sales materials were in need of a serious refresh—enter Martian.

When designing AgriFiber's new logo, Martian kept modern, clean lines at the forefront of the design. Additionally, incorporating leaf-inspired shapes tied the brand to its natural identity.