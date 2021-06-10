DRIPPLER REVIEW: AWEBER/GETRESPONSE ALTERNATIVE AT LOW 1-TIME PRICE

Can I admit a dark secret to you? I’ve become pretty jaded with the way my emails have been presented. Here’s the thing, I know for a fact that scarcity building, personalized graphics and videos, and even surveys in email do a tremendous job at increasing your sales and conversions, but here is one big problem.

I have no idea how to implement those solutions into my emails in a way that is time and cost effective. At first when I heard about these techniques, I thought to myself “hey no big deal, I can easily insert these features into my emails.”

But then, after several frustrating attempts, I realized that using these features in my emails without the help of a tool is damn near impossible! So, while searching for a solution, I enlisted the help of a friend who showed me The Ultimate Email Marketing App.

What is it? How does it work? Let’s find out all the details in my Drippler Review below!

WHAT IS DRIPPLER?

Are you still dependent on 3rd party platforms like Aweber, Getresponse, etc. that –

Don’t let you add/import all your leads

Suspend your account without prior notice (even due to false complaint)

Charge you 100s of Dollars every month just for keeping leads even if you don’t send even a single email

Shift your IP Pool without informing you and let your emails deliver in promotions or spam/junk folders

Gives you ZERO Control on your Inboxing, Opens & Clicks

Then be ready for a Powerful Drip Technology that not only lets you Automate your Emails, rather, Illuminate your Entire Customer Experience like BIG BOYS without Paying Any Monthly Fees Ever.

I have just stumbled across the biggest life saver for my Email Marketing Business. Its a set of tools that is so simple yet powerful that it has tripled my sales and conversions using techniques that would normally take me weeks to implement. Instead it just takes minutes.

Now I have unprecedented control over my emails like never before and this is coming from someone who has zero technical knowledge with autoresponders. It’s called Drippler.

My buddy Dr. Amit Pareek got his technical team into a huddle and decided that they will create a cloud based email marketing platform that gives better and trackable results time and time again.

After lots of hard work and burning their midnight lamps for countless nights, they came up with this magnificent feature packed Email marketing system that gives us complete freedom of work & control over our business.

Email Marketing plays an important role in Any Business but for sending emails, either we have to depend on Expensive Email Solutions that charge monthly or have to pay huge to setup our own in-house team.

But still we can’t trust any of them for inbox delivery of our emails. Not Anymore! As after years of learning, planning, designing, coding, debugging, and months of real user testing… We have come up with “Drippler”, A Unique Trigger-Action Based Email Marketing Technology for Entrepreneurs & Marketers that deliver 2X inboxing at 4X less cost without any hassles.

It is a Complete Email-Marketing platform that provides everything you need to capture leads, send e-mails & drive unlimited traffic. And you can:

Trigger Emails On A Particular Customer Action For More Personalisation & Traffic

Use Smart Tags To Segment Your Subscribers & Send Exclusive Emails

Use any SMTP that gives you Best Deliverability and Get Flexibility to change it for Max Inboxing, Opens, and Clicks

Use Intelligent & Precise Analytics For Email Campaigns To Analyse, Optimize & Boost Your ROI

And a lot more at Low One-Time-Price during this launch special deal

This is The Unique Trigger-Action Based Email Marketing Technology For Entrepreneurs & Marketers:

Complete Email-Marketing Platform: Everything you need to capture leads, send e-mails & drive unlimited traffic.

Full Control on Your Lists & Business: No more losing 20-30% subscribers on import or even your account with those in-famous email-service providers.

Exclusive Marketing Automation: Set and forget advanced follow-up emails and entire trigger-action based customer journey

No Worries of Paying Monthly: During this launch special deal, get all benefits at limited low one-time-fee.

50+ More Cool Features: We’ve left no stone unturned to give customers an unmatched experience

Drippler is a Powerful email marketing platform with built-in email validations that makes email bounces, spam traps, and other lousy email addresses are the thing of the past. You don’t have to pay separately to validate your email lists.

A push button app helps skyrocket clicks, boost engagement, create urgency, make more sales & commissions. The main idea behind the app is to combat problems with rapidly dropping clicks on links in emails.

Drippler can generate emails that skyrocket clicks to people website, make more sales, and make more commissions, by simply copy/paste of a single line of code. And yes, the creators made sure that it works with both mobile and desktop inboxes flawlessly.

PLUS – they made it so easy that people do not need any promo email creation experience at all. So don’t hesitate to check out the next parts of this Drippler Review as I’ll show you how powerful it is!

ABOUT CREATORS

Two men behind this product are Dr. Amit Pareek and his partner Simon Warner. They all have more than 10 years of experience in the marketing field.

You can find more detailed information about them on the internet or through some product launches such as MaxDrive, Kaptiwa, MarketPal, etc.

Now, let’s look at the next part of this Drippler Review and find out its features.