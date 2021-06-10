Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Wesson

Summer Pool Virtual Background Concept

Matt Wesson
Matt Wesson
  • Save
Summer Pool Virtual Background Concept vacation meetings phone inflatables zoom unshaded white umbrella water floaties pool palm trees summer fun blender 3d
Summer Pool Virtual Background Concept vacation meetings phone inflatables zoom unshaded white umbrella water floaties pool palm trees summer fun blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. pool-2.png
  2. pool-2.png

Unshaded concept for a summer themed virtual background for Zoom employees to use in their meetings.

Matt Wesson
Matt Wesson

More by Matt Wesson

View profile
    • Like