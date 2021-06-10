Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sara Groblechner

Tutored Webinar / Slide Deck

Sara Groblechner
Sara Groblechner
  • Save
Tutored Webinar / Slide Deck color slide presentation design slide deck slide design
Download color palette

Slide deck designed for a webinar on "Slide Design"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Sara Groblechner
Sara Groblechner

More by Sara Groblechner

View profile
    • Like