AgriFiber Logo Design

AgriFiber Logo Design illustrations ingredient minimal logo design food
AgriFiber Logo Design illustrations ingredient minimal logo design food
A pioneer in the AgriTech space, AgriFiber needed to showcase its work in transforming agricultural waste into multifunctional fiber in a way that mirrored its innovative methods. Its branding, website, and sales materials were in need of a serious refresh—enter Martian.

With this logo design, we conveyed AgriFiber's closeness to the upcycled, natural materials of its fiber products—one of the brand’s main values—with a leaf-inspired design. The logo ultimately helped to refresh and modernize the brand.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
