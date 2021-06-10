Drippler OTO – Drippler App By Dr. Amit Pareek & Simon Warner

Drippler OTO & Bonus: http://review-oto.com/drippler-oto/

DRIPPLER WHAT IS IT

Drippler is a Powerful Drip Technology that not only lets you Automate your Emails, rather, Illuminate your Entire Customer Experience like BIG BOYS without Paying Any Monthly Fees Ever.

Email Marketing Is 3 Times More Powerful Than Social Media. Guys, Email marketing yields average 4,300% return on investment for businesses worldwide. Yes, Emails are the most powerful, profitable and low cost marketing tool and get 3 times higher conversions than social media. That’s right. Email marketing is the key to get new customers and to create deeper relationships with your existing customers at a fraction of the cost. But, without a legitimate solution for small business, it’s reserved for TOP level marketers only.

When you think of email marketing, you have to choose from those Infamous 3rd party email service providers who have their own quirky problems and have ZERO feelings about your business. So if you are Planning For A 3rd Party Email Service? THINK AGAIN. With them, it’s almost impossible to import your subscribers list. In case you get success sometimes, you may lose 20-30% of your leads while importing it. That’s a HUGE loss.

They charge you anywhere from $100-150 PER MONTH for just 10,000 subscribers and you only can send limited emails to those limited subscribers for that price. And even after that, there is no guarantee that you’ll get desired ROI from your campaigns as you expected. When you send emails using those 3rd party software with 1000s of customers who share the same resources, Constant downtimes, spam complaint, bounces and unexplained delays in sending emails is not uncommon. It happens even when you didn’t do anything wrong due to someone else’s mistake. You are relying on 3rd party who also have access to your valuable list so data leak is also a risk. Now have the most powerful system on earth at your fingertips, allowing you to instantly automate your email marketing campaigns like you’ve always wanted, and boost inboxing and ultimately get best results hands FREE. Introducing Drippler.

Captivating Every Visitor On Your Drippler Is As EASY As 1, 2, 3:

STEP 1: Upload: One or more Drippler at a time and let Kaptiwa optimize them for faster delivery on any browser, page & device.

STEP 2: Customize: The look and feel of the Player in just a few clicks to use it for your brand or monetize it by inserting your clickable affiliate link, lead forms or buy buttons to sell your products & services right inside the videos and lastly…

STEP 3: Publish: Your Drippler on any landing page, website or device and watch your customer engagement, sales and Profits rolling in fast.

There are tons of businesses that need your email marketing services. They will pay top dollar to you when you deliver top notch services to them using Drippler. So you can deliver those services simply and easily. Build Your Empire INSTANTLY When You Get Drippler For A Low One-Time-Price.

DRIPPLER FEATURES

With Drippler, Tap Into HUGE & Profitable Email Marketing Industry

Build Massive Profitable Lists From Blogs, Websites, Lead Pages Etc

Import Your Subscribers without Losing Even a Single Lead

Send Unlimited Beautiful Emails – Promote affiliate offers, Build Relation, Send Promos Or Follow-Ups To Your Customer

Exclusive Email Follow Up Journey Builder – Set & Forget your Email Marketing

100+ Beautiful & Mobile Friendly Templates for Lead Pages, Pop Ups, & Email Templates

Boost email delivery, click and open rates instantly

Complete Drag & Drop Lead Pages & Popup Builder

Craft Awesome Emails Using Their Intuitive Editor

Deep Analytics -Know your Opens, Clicks & Impressions to boost results

Boost Open Rates With Elegant Personalization Options

Seamless Integration With The Most Popular Autoresponder Services

Drippler includes complete Step-by-Step Video Training And Tutorials Included

Advanced Drag & Drop WYSIWYG Page Editor

Sub Domain Names Included. Even Add Your Own Custom Domain Names

Advance Subscriber Management to Manage Subscribers with Ease

Inbuilt List Cleaning and List Checking Included

Use Exclusive Smart Tagging For Easy Segmentation & Send Exclusive Emails

Behavior Orientated Pop Up Technology To Never Lose Your Leads

Capture Maximum Audience Attention With Unmatched Sticky Bar Notifications

Get 100,000 Page Views Monthly For No Additional Charge

Free Hosting Is Included (Storage Space Upto 250 GB & Bandwidth Upto 250 GB/Month)

100% GDPR & CAN-Spam Compliant Lead Capture and Emailing System

Drippler is 100% Newbie Friendly & Fully Cloud Based Software

Live Chat – Customer Support So You Never Get Stuck

PLUS, PROVIDE HIGH IN DEMAND SERVICES WITH FREE COMMERCIAL LICENCE (LIMITED)

WHAT DRIPPLER CAN DO FOR YOU

Complete Email-Marketing Platform: Everything you need to capture leads, send e-mails & drive unlimited traffic.

Full Control on Your Lists & Business: No more losing 20-30% subscribers on import or even your account with those in-famous email-service providers.

Exclusive Marketing Automation: Set and forget advanced follow-up emails and entire trigger-action based customer journey

No Worries of Paying Monthly: During this launch special deal, get all benefits at limited low one-time-fee.

50+ More Cool Features: they’ve left no stone unturned to give customers an unmatched experience

Saved thousands of dollars that many users would have paid to expensive monthly services like Wistia, Vimeo and Vidyard etc.

Saved huge amount of traffic that many of the marketers would have lost with distracting ads and video suggestions shown by YouTube

And of course, generated tons of leads, sales, commissions and profits that competitors would have collected instead due to slow loading and buffering Drippler.