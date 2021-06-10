Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Mertinat

dailyUI 005

Chris Mertinat
Chris Mertinat
  • Save
dailyUI 005 figma app icon design app icon design icon design icon ux ui daily dailyui
Download color palette

App Icon

Task: Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

#dailyui #005 / 100

Challenge by @Daily_UI.

font: Space Grotesk by https://floriankarsten.com/
 image: Ilya lix https://unsplash.com/photos/_aBSUUhqMoo 
tool: https://figma.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Chris Mertinat
Chris Mertinat

More by Chris Mertinat

View profile
    • Like