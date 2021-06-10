App Icon

Task: Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

#dailyui #005 / 100

Challenge by @Daily_UI.

font: Space Grotesk by https://floriankarsten.com/

image: Ilya lix https://unsplash.com/photos/_aBSUUhqMoo

tool: https://figma.com/