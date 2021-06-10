Arnold Kotra
Aircall

GEM stickers

Arnold Kotra
Aircall
Arnold Kotra for Aircall
  • Save
GEM stickers body internal employee erg feminism women gender stickers
Download color palette
  1. GEM-animation.mp4
  2. Frame 99.png

To support Gender Equality Movement employee resource group at Aircall, we've created a set of stickers for everyone to make their own unique sticker combination and promote gender equality 💎

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Aircall
Aircall
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble 🚜

More by Aircall

View profile
    • Like