Cheezz Me - Branding and positioning

Market penetration can be tough, even for fun and delicious products like ‘Cheezz Me’ - the new cheese platter that will be soon available on major supermarkets across the Netherlands.
Just as we amplify new ideas with design that fits your brand like a glove fits your hand. We have delivered a unique packaging design that is both outstanding and trendy, altogether with other assets that reflect the brand's fun and spontaneous personality.