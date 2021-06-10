https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Vhmg9jK-E

Le Polonia Hotel

Managed by Topotels Hotels & Resorts.

4 stars hotel

This laid-back hotel in a modern building is a 7-minute walk from Central Business District Polonia.

Featuring muted decor and traditional furnishings, the relaxed rooms come with flat-screen TVs. Upgraded rooms and suites add desks and sitting areas. Room service is available 24/7.

Amenities include a fitness center, a game room, and an outdoor pool. Other amenities include a quirky Chinese restaurant, a 24/7 buffet restaurant, and a funky karaoke bar with leather sofas. There’s also a ballroom, a banquet hall, and a conference room, plus an airy lobby lounge.