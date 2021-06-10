🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Le Polonia Hotel
Managed by Topotels Hotels & Resorts.
4 stars hotel
This laid-back hotel in a modern building is a 7-minute walk from Central Business District Polonia.
Featuring muted decor and traditional furnishings, the relaxed rooms come with flat-screen TVs. Upgraded rooms and suites add desks and sitting areas. Room service is available 24/7.
Amenities include a fitness center, a game room, and an outdoor pool. Other amenities include a quirky Chinese restaurant, a 24/7 buffet restaurant, and a funky karaoke bar with leather sofas. There’s also a ballroom, a banquet hall, and a conference room, plus an airy lobby lounge.