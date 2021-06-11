Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've designed a set of stylishly animated photo effects, text effects, kinetic typography and social media templates.
Easily adjustable fonts, sizes, colors, and great animation is something that can improve almost any project.
You can use our templates for your website or app animation, social media posts, Youtube videos or just as typography elements between your video or animations.
Check our presets on https://maddad.co
Don't forget to press "L"
Looking for Web or Mobile design? Contact us hello@netrixdigital.com
Netrix | Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn