Kettli (Kettle) Logo Design for a Cafe

Kettli (Kettle) Logo Design for a Cafe mark identity cup tea coffee graphic design restaurant cafe kettle logo design branding logo illustration design
Kettli (Kettle) Cafe Logo Design In Adobe Illustrator.

Brand Name: Kettli (Kettle)
Location: Islamabad, Pakistan
Target Audience: Youngsters and families.
Logo Message: To depict the culture and tradition with modern touch.
Keywords: Culture, taste, peace, nature, reliance

Designed by: Hammad Aslam

Do let me know your thoughts on this.

