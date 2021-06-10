Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Yeboah

Scooter Web Landing Page

Paul Yeboah
Paul Yeboah
  • Save
Scooter Web Landing Page behance sale scooter uidesign dribbble webdesign dark motion graphics graphic design logo branding illustration web ux app ui design
Download color palette

Inspired to design a website for purchasing scooters, boards, and other related products. This is the landing page concept for the website. Kindly like, comment and give your comments, feedback as well.

Thanks.

4ede10dbb2dcce108b2cb29db61f0f2c
Rebound of
Electric Scooter // Landing Page
By Ivan Ivanov
Paul Yeboah
Paul Yeboah

More by Paul Yeboah

View profile
    • Like