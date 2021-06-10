Mètre Carré - Brand style and website

Our client requested a brand style update with a new website. Since we are passionate about design that accelerates businesses' strategies and their branding altogether, we have created a beautiful fresh style to entice their audience - users seeking integrity and professionalism, while creating synergy with their brand identity as it reflects their core values of creativity and functionality.

The strategy was integrated into the website interface by creating different online contact forms tailored for each specific user's purpose to make their journey more fructiferous with a personalized customer experience.