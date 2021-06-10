UI Design - Medmove: An Ambulance Service App

View full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113377773/Medmove-An-Ambulance-Service-App

An ambulance is a primary provider of 24/7 Emergency Medical

Response. It is equipped as a first response service, transport patients to hospitals, etc.

Booking an ambulance is not exactly an easy process, there’s a lot of protocols which have to be fulfilled before this can be done.

Just like mobile taxi services, imagine having an app dedicated to finding you the nearest ambulance, nearest hospitals and even the nearest pharmacies at the push of a button;

You can also track the ambulance and store an emergency contact.

Cool right?

That’s what MedMove is about.