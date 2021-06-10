Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chidinma Ukaegbu

Medmove: An Ambulance Service App

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
UI Design - Medmove: An Ambulance Service App

View full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113377773/Medmove-An-Ambulance-Service-App

An ambulance is a primary provider of 24/7 Emergency Medical
Response. It is equipped as a first response service, transport patients to hospitals, etc.

Booking an ambulance is not exactly an easy process, there’s a lot of protocols which have to be fulfilled before this can be done.

Just like mobile taxi services, imagine having an app dedicated to finding you the nearest ambulance, nearest hospitals and even the nearest pharmacies at the push of a button;
You can also track the ambulance and store an emergency contact.
Cool right?

That’s what MedMove is about.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Chidinma Ukaegbu
Chidinma Ukaegbu

