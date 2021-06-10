Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Innovative Brands

Plato Food - Branding and positioning

Innovative Brands
Innovative Brands
  • Save
Plato Food - Branding and positioning branding logo graphic design minimal inspiration design
Download color palette

An exciting joint venture is emerging to bring people together with their new sharing bites – so that everyone can share a special moment and connect with each other. Therefore, we are thrilled to support Plato Food to start its journey with a fresh brand identity, a new website, and many more outstanding assets that accelerate the strategy and core values of their company.

A very engaging website was made with animations and the latest design techniques to achieve a professional yet fun look. There’s a great display of color palette that frames handsomely that 'new look' the brand was going for.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Innovative Brands
Innovative Brands

More by Innovative Brands

View profile
    • Like