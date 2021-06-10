Riley Cran

Collage #2

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Hire Me
  • Save
Collage #2
Download color palette

I’ve adored script letterforms for my entire career. There is so much life bottled up in these letters. Their jovial quality has fascinated me all this time, and I still regularly draw pieces of script lettering just to see how the letters work.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like