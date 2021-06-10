Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darren Maen
efir media

Planner App: mobile design w 3d illustration 4 time management

Darren Maen
efir media
Darren Maen for efir media
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

The goal was to make the product for managing productivity tasks as simple as possible, while being «masculine» and «strong», because the application was created for men.

The minimalistic concept made in light colors with an accentuating orange color, which helps User concentrate better and keep the focus on the application controls.The main sections are accompanied by 3d icons, which allow User to see the necessary information and quickly navigate to the desired section of the application.

We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

efir media
efir media
Building brands that cut through the noise
Hire Us

More by efir media

View profile
    • Like