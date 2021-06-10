Planner App: mobile design w 3d illustration 4 time management

The goal was to make the product for managing productivity tasks as simple as possible, while being «masculine» and «strong», because the application was created for men.

The minimalistic concept made in light colors with an accentuating orange color, which helps User concentrate better and keep the focus on the application controls.The main sections are accompanied by 3d icons, which allow User to see the necessary information and quickly navigate to the desired section of the application.

