Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Damien

PATH Summit Animation

Damien
Damien
  • Save
PATH Summit Animation icons illustrator after effects iconography economics healthcare education summit branding illustration animation
Download color palette

Animation for virtual summit that focuses on the digital equity issues in education, healthcare and economics.

See more of this project on my personal website: https://www.damienclaudio.co/

Damien
Damien

More by Damien

View profile
    • Like