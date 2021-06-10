panji ardhita

Logo design for Makeup artist

panji ardhita
panji ardhita
  • Save
Logo design for Makeup artist minimal icon graphic design branding vector logotype logosimple logodesign logo design
Download color palette

D + W + Queen = Done
Logo for Dwisa , with 3 concept " D + W + Queen = Done , that really makes this logo very beauty.

If you like this project
So please hit the "APPRECIATE" button.
........
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS
email : pixelplan.mlg@gmail.com Or send me message through "dribbble"

panji ardhita
panji ardhita

More by panji ardhita

View profile
    • Like