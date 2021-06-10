Corporate identity for a pet store

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Developed the "Cat Buzz" logo and corporate identity for the pet store, where everything is for cats and kittens.
Two patterns are used to pack the feed. Green with fish indicates that the food is with fish, and orange with bacon. So that the buyer does not read, immediately understand what the food is. In my opinion, this perfectly saves the buyer's time.
See the full project at the link:
https://www.behance.net/atkyart