Kuntuganova Tatyana

Corporate identity for a pet store

Developed the "Cat Buzz" logo and corporate identity for the pet store, where everything is for cats and kittens.
Two patterns are used to pack the feed. Green with fish indicates that the food is with fish, and orange with bacon. So that the buyer does not read, immediately understand what the food is. In my opinion, this perfectly saves the buyer's time.
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
