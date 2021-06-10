Timothy Morrell

Redesign Animal Shelter website

Hey folks!
Hope you are all doing good today.

To keep practicing on my skills, I did a redesign of the website from a local animal shelter (www.tierheim-forchheim.de) here. Since they have been using green allot on the website, i picked it up for my redesign.

I hope you like it. Also, if you have suggestions to improve, feel free to let me know.

Thank You!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
