Cookie Dough Co. Logo

Cookie Dough Co. Logo food logo cookie dough cookie brand design logo mark logo design logo design branding
I love #thebriefbabes passion project briefs and decided to take this one up! I wanted the logo for this edible cookie dough brand to look clean and classic with a touch of fun.

