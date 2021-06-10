Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aisana Sakladova

Food delivery app

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova
  • Save
Food delivery app app interface mobile mobile design traditional food delivery food mobile app design
Download color palette

Hello guys,
I am happy to share the food delivery mobile app design. An app for people who love traditional food, different national cuisines, or want something special.
Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com

Check out my Behance

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova

More by Aisana Sakladova

View profile
    • Like