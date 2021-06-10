Online learning apps

Hello Folks,

I had created a design of an online learning app 3 years ago, and here I have put 2 screens from that.

💙 Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to follow me.

I'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:

Email me: +91 99044 39822 / bhaviksuthar2710@gmai.com

Skype me: bhavik_animation

Thanks for your time and have a good day!