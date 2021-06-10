Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lina

#DailyUI | App Icon | Day 5

Lina
Lina
  • Save
#DailyUI | App Icon | Day 5 bright rainbow pride vector design icon
Download color palette

Hi hi! U you doing well?

Day 5 of #DailyUI challenge - App Icon.
Happy Pride Month!
Hope you like it ~
______
See more on my Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Lina
Lina

More by Lina

View profile
    • Like