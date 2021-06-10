Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stacey Hurst

Baby Ted

Baby Ted summer eating baby watermelon cartoon art drawing illustrator digital illustration
Little Teddy and his watermelon

