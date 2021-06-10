Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Podcast Cover Art Mockup PSD Template

Let’s see this changeable layer featuring podcast cover art mockup that can be easily utilizable according to your presentation requirement. This cover art mockup helps to showcase your design realistically that finally gives you a complete result. Using the photoshop object, you can easily adjust all the features.
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
