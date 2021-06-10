Dani Lima

Sales Goals Management App

Dani Lima
Dani Lima
  • Save
Sales Goals Management App
Download color palette

This is a screen for a sales force management app. The goal is to give sellers a simple and clear view of their goals and whether they are achieving it or not.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Dani Lima
Dani Lima

More by Dani Lima

View profile
    • Like